The 5 Most Important Things to Happen in Nutrition in 2016

1. Keto Goes Mainstream

“This is a Keto flatbread…you can eat this and stay in ketosis.”

Who would have thought in a world where fat has always been the enemy that a high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate diet like Keto would come along and prove the low-fat fad wrong? Over the past few years, ketogenic eating was regarded as a fringe fitness trend. It involved fasting, guessing at fat content and avoiding any carbs at all costs. Hidden carbs can knock your body right out of ketosis and you have to start all over. In 2016, butter coffee and MCT Oil powder coffee became a topic discussed in fitness circles. With companies like Quest launching Quest Keto, the guesswork of deciphering fat to protein to carb ratios is a thing of the past. When you’re hungry, you want to eat, not solve an equation. Now you can have sweet, salty and savory keto meals that are ready to eat. Even bodybuilders are praising the benefits of keto and have the bulk to prove the diet’s efficacy. With more and more bodybuilders dabbling with Keto, the fitness world is taking notice that fat isn’t the demon it was made out to be.

2. Vitamin D Gets the Spotlight

It seems like the nutrition world waffles back and forth when it comes to the benefits of Vitamin D. 2016 told us that Vitamin D may actually hold the keys to slowing down cell degeneration. Besides the previously-known benefits of Vitamin D being an essential ingredient for strong bones and teeth, new studies are pointing out the possibility that Vitamin D may slow the aging process. By supporting protein homeostasis on the cellular level there’s promising evidence that Vitamin D may aid in fighting diseases like Alzheimer’s, cancer, and Parkinson’s. So grab 10 minutes of sun whenever you can and remember to drink your milk.

3. Low Heat Pasteurization

Speaking of milk – 2016 also gifted us a new technique to pasteurize milk. This new form of low heat pasteurization uses UV rays to remove the harmful bacteria without compromising the integrity of the protein within the milk. This is great news for protein powder aficionados who care about the quality of the protein in their shakes and smoothies. The older method of using high heat to pasteurize milk would denature the protein. Much the way cooking an egg does. While not rendering the protein completely useless, if a better, purer form of protein is available that’s a benefit to bodybuilders everywhere. Look to see this process enter protein powders in 2017.

4. Deuterium Depleted Water Helps DNA

Deuterium Depleted water isn’t a new innovation from 2016, but rather, new research being conducted is finding some very surprising benefits to what is commonly referred to as “light water.” Now that you’re done laughing at that ludicrous name, the science is driving toward positive effects on the human body. High levels of Deuterium in the body can actually trigger DNA replication errors and since water is essential to life, and most water contains high levels of deuterium, the long-term benefits of deuterium depleted water could be highly beneficial to human longevity. If you work out, you’re probably drinking more water than the average person – so if you want to do everything you can to maintain your gains until you’re 100, start drinking deuterium depleted water today.

5. Cereal Being Made out of Protein

For their new Beyond Cereal Bars, Quest found a way to make cereal out of protein instead of carbs. Seriously, these things actually taste like Cocoa puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Waffle Crisp. But unlike those cereals, instead of loads of sugar, you get 12g of protein in each bar. So when you succumb to your sweet, chewy cravings you’ll actually benefit your macros instead of throwing them out of whack.

