8 Nutrition Tips for Hardgainers

QUESTION

MERLIN, I AM A NATURAL ECTOMORPH AND HAVE TROUBLE GAINING WEIGHT AND MASS. I AM NOT LOOKING FOR A QUICK FIX (AS I AM NOT INTERESTED IN GETTING FAT AND BULKY) BUT RATHER JUST A FEW DIET TIPS I CAN USE EFFECTIVELY FOR THE LONG RUN.

ANSWER

I, too, am a natural ectomorph, but I’ve managed to add more than 100 pounds of muscle over the course of my career (so you asked the right coach, or is that wizard?). Here are a few things I can recommend to help you overcome your genetic tendency to be a skinny dude!

1. Eat a minimum of six meals per day.

2. Never go more than three hours without a meal.

3. Wake up in the middle of the night to consume a protein shake.

4. Take in most of your daily carbs at breakfast and the post-workout meal.

5. Have at least one red meat meal per day.

6. Include plenty of healthy fats in your diet, like nuts, olive/ ax/ sh/coconut oils, and avocado.

7. During workouts drink a mixture of creatine (5 grams), beta-alanine (3 grams), BCAAs (10 grams), and a small amount (20 to 40 grams) of a quality carb powder.

8. Use a digestive enzyme formula to assist in properly assimilating all the nutrients you consume.

FLEX