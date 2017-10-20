Battle of the Bread

It rolls off the tongues of deli denizens everywhere: white or wheat? And the resounding response, from health-conscious folk, is wheat bread.

In nature, wheat grains are brown because the bran (or outer layer) is brown. When the bran layer is intact, it contains the endosperm and the germ, though only the bran and germ have true nutritional benefit. To get white flour (and hence white bread), wheat grains are stripped of their bran and germ, leaving only the nutrient-poor endosperm.

Wheat bread has more fiber than white bread, which is why health nuts love it. Fiber is important to both cardiovascular (it lowers cholesterol) and gastrointestinal (it keeps things moving) health, and it serves to slow down digestion of the carbohydrates in wheat bread — imparting longer-lasting energy throughout the day, and throughout a workout. This is important to those who are concerned about maintaining steady insulin levels, as the slower the carbohydrates are digested, the more level the insulin response. White bread, on the other hand, is a fast-digesting carbohydrate, which causes insulin levels to spike — which, during non-training times, causes energy levels to crash and leads to increased fat storage.

THE WINNER IS: Draw

REASON: There are times in a day when a massive insulin spike is required to amplify muscle gains, and that’s when wheat bread just won’t do. We’re sure you’ve realized that we’re talking about post-workout nutrition — the fact is that a dollop of jelly on white bread is among the best ways to get fast carbs after a session cradling the iron. Lest you need reminding, insulin is an anabolic hormone; the more you have after tearing muscle apart, the more muscle you’ll rebuild. A day’s diet that includes a few slices of white bread is also extremely effective at refilling glycogen stores (and thereby rebooting your metabolism) after a week or so of low-carb dieting.

So, after workouts, white is right. At all other times of the day, you can’t beat wheat. Just make sure the label says whole wheat, not multigrain or plain wheat, and that it contains whole-wheat flour (not enriched white flour).

FLOUR POWER

This table compares some of the nutrient values found in a slice of white bread and one of whole-wheat bread.

CALORIES | White Bread: 6g | Wheat Bread: 6g

White Bread: 6g Wheat Bread: 6g PROTEIN | White Bread: 2g | Wheat Bread: 3g

White Bread: 2g Wheat Bread: 3g CARBS | White Bread: 13g | Wheat Bread: 13g

White Bread: 13g Wheat Bread: 13g TOTAL FAT | White Bread: 1g | Wheat Bread: 1g

White Bread: 1g Wheat Bread: 1g FIBER | White Bread: 1g | Wheat Bread: 2g

White Bread: 1g Wheat Bread: 2g CALCIUM | White Bread: 39mg | Wheat Bread: 20mg

White Bread: 39mg Wheat Bread: 20mg IRON | White Bread: 1mg | Wheat Bread: 1mg

White Bread: 1mg Wheat Bread: 1mg MAGNESIUM | White Bread: 6mg | Wheat Bread: 24mg

White Bread: 6mg Wheat Bread: 24mg PHOSPHORUS | White Bread: 26mg | Wheat Bread: 64mg

White Bread: 26mg Wheat Bread: 64mg POTASSIUM | White Bread: 26mg | Wheat Bread: 71mg

White Bread: 26mg Wheat Bread: 71mg SELENIUM | White Bread: 4-5mcg | Wheat Bread: 10mcg

White Bread: 4-5mcg Wheat Bread: 10mcg SODIUM | White Bread: 177mg | Wheat Bread: 148mg

White Bread: 177mg Wheat Bread: 148mg FOLATE | White Bread: 29mcg | Wheat Bread: 14mcg

Note: g = grams, mg = milligrams, mcg = micrograms

FLEX