The Best Way to Mix Creatine

QUESTION

I mix my creatine and protein powder shakes before I go to the gym, but one of the gym gurus told me that creatine breaks down as a liquid. Is this true?

ANSWER

Your guru is correct in the long term, but recent research shows that creatine breaks down slowly in liquid. Most products maintain up to 95% of their creatine for up to eight hours after being mixed with water. Most also retain up to 80% of their creatine after one full day, and effervescent products may last even longer. To get the most from your creatine, blend it just before taking it. But, for the sake of convenience, and if you don’t mind a small amount of waste, you can mix your creatine/protein combo before you head to the gym.

Here are easy options to get the most from your creatine supplement.