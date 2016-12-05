Diet Strategies to Keep Your Energy Level Consistent All Day Long

QUESTION

Lately I’ve been dragging in the gym. I have bouts of low energy and think it could have something to do with my diet. What foods should I include in my meals to ensure lots of energy in the gym and out?

ANSWER

Diet can have a tremendous impact on your energy level. Many people turn to caffeine or sugar when they are low on energy, and while this can provide a short-term energy boost, it eventually backfires. Once the sugar or caffeine wears off, your body realizes that it has nothing to use for energy, and you end up exhausted and hungry (and much more likely to overeat). A few tweaks to your food choices and meal timing will help guarantee plenty of energy at the gym and throughout your day.

Eat a balanced breakfast. Include complex carbs, protein, and fat. Swap out processed foods like doughnuts, pastries, and bagels (which will just cause a blood sugar spike and subsequent energy crash) for healthier options. Try whole-grain cereals with nuts and fruit, an omelet with veggies and cheese, or Greek yogurt with granola.

Don’t overdo it on carbs. While carbs provide quick energy, too high a carb load (with not enough protein and fat) can cause a drop in blood sugar and low energy. Focus on balancing fiber, protein, and fat at each meal to slow the release of glucose into the blood and help prevent energy crashes.

Make sure you’re eating enough. Getting sufficient calories and protein ensures that you are fueling your body for energy. When you eat less than you need for basic biological function, your energy levels will suffer. You will also break down precious calorie-burning muscle tissue for energy—something no one wants happening.

Don’t overeat. Overeating puts the body into overdrive, channeling large amounts of energy to digest and absorb all that food, so afterward all you want to do is lie down and sleep. – FLEX