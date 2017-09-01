Eat for Energy

1. NUKE THEM INTO CHIPS

Spray a plate with nonfat cooking spray and sprinkle with a dash of Old Bay Seasoning. Peel a sweet potato, then slice inch thick with a mandoline.

Place slices on plate in a single layer. Sprinkle with Old Bay and microwave

for 1 minute. Flip chips over and microwave for an additional minute. Repeat process for remaining slices.

2. COOK A SPAETZLE

Blend 1 cup peeled grated sweet potato, 1 tbsp cold water, 1⁄4 cup egg-white powder, and salt and nutmeg to taste. With a spatula, push mixture through a colander and into a pot of 6 quarts boiling water. Cook 10 seconds; drain. Cook spaetzle on a skillet until lightly browned. Add chopped sage, spinach, and chicken stock. Cook until stock thickens.

3. EAT THEM GRILLED

Preheat grill to high. Peel a sweet potato, then cut into 1⁄2-inch-thick disks. Lay them on grill, spray with nonfat cooking spray, and season with salt and pepper to taste; grill 2 minutes per side. Mix 1⁄2 tbsp coconut nectar with 1⁄2 tsp minced red jalapeño. Drizzle over disks. Top disks with 1 tbsp plain fat-free Greek yogurt and 3 tbsp pumpkin seeds.

4. SERVE THEM MASHED

Peel a sweet potato, then grate on a box grater’s large holes. Place potato on a plate and stir in 2 tbsp water. Season with tsp ground nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Cover with wax paper. Microwave until soft, about 5 minutes.

5. MAKE A TRUFFLE

Place 1⁄2 cup peeled grated sweet potato in a bowl and microwave 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 21⁄2 tsp cocoa powder, 2 packets monk fruit powder, 1⁄2 tsp coconut oil, and salt to taste; freeze 4 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine 21⁄4 tsp shredded coconut and 1⁄2 tsp erythritol. Form potato mixture into 2 balls, place in shredded coconut bowl, and coat completely.

FLEX