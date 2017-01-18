Eat For Strength

We've all heard the saying "you are what you eat". Assuming the axiom is true, it stands to reason that if you want to get big and strong, you have to eat with those goals in mind.

STRONG RULE #1

Tomorrow's workouts are built on today's fuel. From a nutritional standpoint, its not just the day of a workout that matters. Fueling up the right way the day prior to heavy training in the gym is equally important. That's because it takes time for the body to convert carbs from foods such as rice or potatoes into blood glucose and then glycogen, which is a form of carbs stored in muscles and used as energy when needed.

I make sure that the day prior I have taken in enough carbs [3-4 grams per pound of bodyweight] to increase my muscle glycogen levels, Cutler explains. As all the food you eat the day before that's going to give you energy the day after. Your diet has to be in check 24 hours before a workout.

