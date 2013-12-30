Fast Blast Supplements

Protein is crucial for muscle building, but the type, timing and amount of protein are also important factors for maximizing results. Whey protein, a fast-digesting form, gets to work quicker than other sources, which is crucial after workouts. In addition, certain amino acids work quicker than others. Digestive enzymes also help, as they break proteins down so they are absorbed more ef ciently in the body. Here’s what you need to do to get the most out of these powerful muscle builders.

TAKE WHEY PROTEIN

The best way to support muscle growth after workouts is to take in a whey protein supplement as soon as possible. The faster you get whey protein in your system, the more quickly it will help reverse the catabolic (muscle-breakdown) process that follows intense weight training, helping to promote anabolism (muscle growth). While whey is particularly beneficial after workouts, it’s also a great protein source at other times of day, especially when your tank is on empty, such as when you wake up in the morning.

TAKE BCAAs

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) enter your body, bypassing your liver, which means they get to work more quickly than other types of amino acids to help repair muscle tissue damaged during workouts. They also increase insulin release, an anabolic hormone that helps drive nutrients, amino acids, carbs, and creatine into your muscle cells. This is particularly important after workouts to help prevent muscle breakdown.

COMBINE PROTEIN WITH DIGESTIVE ENZYMES FOR BETTER ABSORPTION

Consuming a high-protein diet is beneficial for helping to maximize muscle building, but your body can’t synthesize protein that isn’t absorbed by your body. By taking in digestive enzymes that help break down protein, you increase the amount of protein that enters your body as well as helping to speed up the rate at which this protein is able to be used for repair and growth. Look for the digestive enzymes that target protein absorption; these enzymes include protease, pepsin, trypsin, and bromelain.

TAKE IN A PREMIUM BLEND OF PROTEINS FOR BEST RESULTS

Not all proteins are created equal, so it’s important that you take a look at the types of protein that are found in your supplements. Look for whey protein concentrates, which are very high in protein but contain small amounts of dietary fats and bioactive compounds. Whey protein isolates are often even higher in protein than isolates, which makes them a good balance to concentrates. Milk protein isolates contain both whey and casein, delivering both slow-and fast-digesting proteins.

