Five Bodybuilder-Approved Peanut Butter Treats

1. MAKE PANCAKES

Combine 1 diced banana, 2 tbsp peanut butter (PB), 2 tbsp coconut oil, 1⁄2 cup milk, and 1 egg and whisk until u y. Stir in 1⁄4 cup sprouted whole-wheat our. For each pancake, add 1/8 batter to hot griddle and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Top with banana slices, walnuts, and cinnamon.

2. BAKE GRANOLA BARS

Combine 1 cup PB, 1⁄4 cup shredded coconut, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1⁄2 cup rolled oats, and 2 tbsp sesame seeds. Spread on a nonstick baking dish. Bake at 350°F for 10 minutes. Let cool. Cut into bars.

3. INDULGE WITH SOME FUDGE

In a saucepan, combine 1 cup PB, 1⁄4 cup coconut butter, 2 tbsp maple syrup, 2 tsp vanilla extract, and 1⁄2 cup crushed peanuts. Cook over medium heat until smooth. Pour into a nonstick 9-by-9 pan. Cool until solid.

4. STIR UP A SAUCE

In a blender, blend 4 tbsp crunchy PB with 1 tbsp each ginger, parsley, cilantro, rice- wine vinegar, tamari, honey, lime juice, and toasted sesame oil until smooth. Drizzle over cooked meat. To use as salad dressing, add 1 tbsp orange juice.

5. WHIP UP A "SUNDAE"

Cut a banana lengthwise but without slicing all the way through. Spread 2 tbsp creamy PB on one half and close slightly. Sprinkle with 2 tbsp raisins, 1 tbsp walnuts, and 1 tbsp hemp seeds. Top with a dollop of yogurt and a bit of honey.

