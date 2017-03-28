Get Big On a Budget

Advertisement

Unless you have a cow you can milk or a pig you can butcher in your backyard, then you are, like us, at the mercy of the rising costs of bodybuilding staples. The harsh reality is that a trip to the supermarket can be a pricey outing, especially when loading your grocery cart with pounds of animal in pursuit of gaining mass like a pro. Before you decide to make tofu your go-to protein on the grill and ramen noodles a lunch staple, there’s a way you can still embrace your inner carnivore while keeping your grocery bill under control. How? By moving away from expensive proteins and turning instead to more budget-friendly ones. Here’s how to stretch your grocery dollar so you can get all the protein you can stomach without breaking the bank.

SAVE BIG WITH: CANNED SARDINES

In any given supermarket you can probably cast your line for a tin of sardines for less than two bucks. The upshot is that the tiny swimmers offer fantastic nutritional value for the cost. Not only are sustainable sardines jam-packed with protein and muscle-friendly omega-3 fats, they’re also a good source of vitamin D. A recent study in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sport found that higher intakes of vitamin D are associated with improved muscular strength. What’s more, Harvard researchers determined that vitamin D can help bolster testosterone levels. You know, that anabolic hormone that helps you get jacked.

SAVE BIG WITH: POWERED MILK

If you’re drinking gallons of milk with your protein shakes in the pursuit of hyper-growth, then you’re all too aware that the price of moo juice keeps inching upward. So another great money-saving tip is to buy powdered milk. Gallon for gallon, milk made from milk powder will cost you up to 35% less than what you pay for the fresh drink sold in jugs. It also stores very well, so you can buy in bulk and never have to settle for a watered-down shake again when you’ve run out of milk. You can also use it when making pancakes or for cereal.

