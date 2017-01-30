Get the Facts On Eggs

No one has ever doubted that eggs are nutritional powerhouses, and for this fact alone eggs are a must-eat for bodybuilders. It is widely agreed that because of the variety of amino acids in eggs, they are nature’s most perfect protein source. The protein that eggs contain is almost 100% digestible and usable by the body. For a hungry bodybuilder needing to take in a considerable amount of protein, eggs offer another benefit — they are inexpensive compared to other major protein sources such as meat and fish.

Not so many years ago, eggs topped the list of “don’t go there” foods because of their high level of dietary cholesterol. The American Heart Association (AHA) even put a cap on the number of egg yolks that should be consumed per week: no more than four. That’s no longer the case, as the AHA changed its guidelines, based on heart-disease studies; they now de-emphasize placing a limit on eggs in favor of restricting total daily cholesterol intake. So, if you have normal cholesterol, consuming eggs on a regular basis should be OK. Keep in mind that cholesterol could become a problem if you eat egg yolks as well as trans fats, saturated fats and other high cholesterol foods, which, as a bodybuilder, you should not be doing! However, if you are eating a varied diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean meats, then consuming eggs regularly shouldn’t be a problem.

To get the most protein from eggs while limiting fat, calories and cholesterol, you can do away with most of the yolks, preparing an eggwhite omelet or scramble, for example. A large whole fresh egg has 75 calories, five grams of fat and six grams of protein; the white alone has just 17 calories and no fat, yet contains almost four grams of protein. It is still a good idea to include egg yolks in your diet because they yield a jackpot of other important nutrients, including iron, choline, lecithin, lutein, zeaxanthin, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamins A, D and B12 . – FLEX