Keep Your Cravings In Check

QUESTION

What are some ways I can help keep my appetite in check?

ANSWER

Thankfully there are several ways to curb your appetite (that don’t involve dangerous drugs), and they all work together hand in hand.

The first thing you can do when getting up is eat a healthy and filling breakfast—for instance, a few eggs with avocado on a piece of sprouted grain toast or steel-cut oatmeal with a tablespoon of nut butter topped with berries or bananas.

Healthy snacking throughout the day between meals can also help keep you feeling full and less likely to overeat. Try noshing on snacks like string cheese, fruit, vegetables, lean protein, or nuts. Studies from 2011 and 2014 that were published in Nutrition Journal found that protein-rich snacking may control appetite, help you feel full, and assist weight loss. Getting adequate fiber is another good way to make sure you will feel fuller for longer—go for foods like bran, oatmeal, and beans.

Keeping on top of your water consumption is a simple way to rein in an out-of-control appetite. Drinking water will help you feel full and diminish the desire to overeat. Try to drink at least 16 ounces of water with each meal and continue to sip water throughout the day.

You can also use psychology to trick your brain into suppressing your appetite. Try using a smaller plate when eating your meals—the smaller portions will give you fewer calories, but by filling the plate, you’ll feel as if you are eating more. Another way to swindle your brain into turning off the hunger signals is by chewing your food longer because it takes around 20 minutes for your brain to signal that you’re full. – FLEX