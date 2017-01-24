Late-Night Protein-Packed Shake

TRY THIS LATE-NIGHT SNACK FOR BIG GAINS WHILE YOU SLEEP

40-g Casein-Based Protein Shake with 2 Tablespoons of Peanut Butter

Why casein and peanut butter? Sure, whey protein is great for stimulating muscle growth, but it is rapidly digested. Before bedtime, you don’t want a fast-digesting protein that will supply your body with a source of amino acids for little more than two hours. The rest of the night, your body will turn to muscle protein for fuel.

So nix whey late at night and opt for casein, particularly a protein powder that contains micellar casein. This will provide your body with a steady source of aminos for up to seven hours to stave off catabolism for most of the night. Adding two tablespoons of peanut butter contributes an extra 8 g of protein along with healthy fats that further slow down casein digestion. With that knowledge, you can sleep soundly. – FLEX