Protein Rules

BEFORE YOU PURCHASE YOUR NEXT TUB OF PROTEIN, USE THESE TIPS TO GET THE MOST OUT OF EVERY SCOOP

Consuming protein and protein shakes is something you might be doing on autopilot. Bad idea. With the rise of “protein spiking”—when companies cheap out on ingredients and use additives as work-arounds to skew the nitrogen count—it’s crucial to stick with brands that are transparent. Those companies are always trying to satisfy customers because word of mouth among gym-goers is still the most important advertising vehicle around. So when you’re down to your last scoop of protein, keep these tips in mind before you make your next purchase.

BUYING TIPS

CHECK THE INGREDIENTS

If the first ingredient isn’t a form of protein, someone is duping you. Rule 1’s are whey protein isolate and whey protein hydrolysate. There’s no gluten, fillers, or banned substances. But it does contain the BCAAs leucine, isoleucine, and valine—aminos that can help induce protein synthesis and muscle growth.

CONSUME PROTEIN PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT

A study published in the European Association for the Study of Diabetes found that consuming whey before breakfast helped lessen blood sugar spikes, which is good for managing hunger cravings.

EXPERIMENT

In the kitchen, that is. We all need a break from protein shakes, so consider mixing a scoop of Rule 1 with your oatmeal or adding some to whole-wheat pancake batter. For on-the-go snacks, make protein bars or overnight oats. Many recipes are easy and do not involve using an oven or wearing a “Kiss the Cook” apron. – FLEX