The Results Are In, Which Protein Bars Are Actually Helping You Crush Your Fitness Goals?

Labdoor, an independent food science company, recently released the results of their supplement tests on protein bars, and there was a clear winner among the ranks. The company conducted 1240 analytical tests on 20 of the top-selling protein bars available. The tests ranged from measuring the protein claims on the nutrition label to testing for heavy metals such as lead. Not surprisingly, the headlines that were picked up by Fox News were regarding the toxic metal content of four of the bars that were anonymously tested, however, there were also some sterling results from one bar in particular. The Quest Bar took the top spot as the protein bar with the best overall quality based on label accuracy, product purity (by an overwhelming degree), nutritional value, ingredient safety and projected efficacy.

Here are the quick stats from the full report:

Whole protein content was measured at 21.3 g/serving, 1.4 % more than its 21.0 g/serving label claim.

Total calories were measured at 187.7 kcal/serving, 1.2 % less than its 190.0 kcal/serving label claim.

Total fat content was measured at 9.3 g/serving, 3.3 % more than its 9.0 g/serving label claim. Total saturated fat content was measured at 3.4 g/serving, 36.0 % more than its 2.5 g/serving label claim.

Cholesterol content was measured at 4.3 mg/serving, where none was claimed on the label. According to the FDA Food Labeling Guide products with less than 2 mg of cholesterol can be labelled cholesterol free.

Sodium content was measured at 205.2 mg/serving, 2.3 % less than its 210.0 mg/serving label claim.

Total carbohydrate content was measured at 22.2 g/serving, 11.0 % more than its 20.0 g/serving label claim.

Total sugar content was measured at 0.68 g/serving, below its <1 g/serving label claim.

Total iron content was measured at 1.4 mg/serving, 0.0 % less than its 1.4 mg/serving label claim.

Total calcium content was measured at 132.6 mg/serving, 11.6 % less than its 150.0 mg/serving label claim.

This product recorded minimal amounts of vitamin A.

This product recorded minimal amounts of vitamin C.

Note: the data in this report is based on Labdoor's January 2017 analysis of this product (Lot # 1BA1CCD16163).

If you want to check out the other rankings or sign up to Labdoor’s site for the full report, you can check out the details here.

With more and more scrutiny coming against carb and protein claims on nutrition labels, it’s refreshing to see that overall, many companies aren’t lying to you about what they’re putting in their bars. But if you’re seeking the absolute best bar overall, looks like the clear winner here is the Quest Bar.

