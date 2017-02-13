Saturated Fat vs. Carbs

I am sure most of you are familiar with the common belief that saturated fatty acids are the culprit of obesity and cardiovascular diseases. I am also sure most of you are familiar with the low-carbohydrate craze that flooded the media years ago due to the Atkins Diet.

Dr. Atkins’ ideas were definitely outside of the box, and while not perfect, they were on the right track. The recommended diet for optimal health, according to the original USDA food pyramid from 1992, is very low fat, low protein and high carbohydrate. As we know, if this diet was truly nutritionally sound, we wouldn’t be facing such a high obesity epidemic at present. It is pretty clear that the nutritional food pyramid is grossly outdated and the public needs to be accurately educated on proper nutrition.

In actuality, high carbohydrate consumption is undeniably the explanation for the growing number of people diagnosed with diabetes, high triglycerides, hypertension, and obesity. People need to understand that carbohydrates are not nutritionally essential for survival. Amino acids and fatty acids are mandatory for initiating actions such as:

Tissue repair

Immune function

Cellular integrity

Hair, skin, and nail growth

Brain function

Heart health

Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>