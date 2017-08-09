The Top 10 Fat Burners for 2017, Fall Update

Sponsored by Strong Supplement Shop

With the launch of the latest Top 10 Fat Burners for 2017, we have seen a key trend emerge: DMAA is no longer in favor. This year’s list boasts some repeat winners, with some first timers added to the mix. The new No. 1, Alpha Lean 7, is completely DMAA-free and overthrew the former number one of the last three years in record time (just 7 months). With cutting season in full effect, customers look to the Top 10 Fat Burners to gain an extra edge to shed excess fat and weight so as to reveal more definition from their hard earned gains.

Now let us introduce you to this year’s top 10 fat burning supplements.

1 - Alpha Lean 7 by Hard Rock Supplements



It was clear Alpha Lean-7 was destine to hold the top spot. From its introduction in early 2016 customers favored it and repurchases and positive reviews grew at the fastest rate in the TOP 10 FAT BURNERS LIST'S history. What took Hydroxyelite, the previous No. 1, over 3 years to accomplish Alpha Lean-7 has done in just 11 months. The feedback has been nothing short of incredible, with users suggesting it is the best all-round fat burner, and its thermogenic effects and appetite suppression are the industry's best. In the beginning there was Ephedra, then DMAA came on the scene - now there is Alpha Lean-7 whose innovative formulation represents a paradigm shift that has changed the industry forever. Read the reviews here.

2 - HydroxyElite by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals



A fat burner that has taken the industry by storm and that comes as no surprise as Hydroxyelite’s formula is essentially a clone of arguably the best fat burner to ever hit the market, Oxyelite Pro. Customer adoption and reviews have been stellar making this product one you need to seriously consider. Read the reviews here.

3 - Phenadrine by APS Nutrition



Phenadrine has been a consistently popular amongst customers which comes as no surprise as APS Nutrition stands out when it comes to stimulant based products. Phenadrine not only contains DMAA but also a special blend stacked with five hardcore ingredients. Individually these ingredients have made up other fat burning products, but never before has anyone put together such a complex. Read the reviews here.

4 - Demon Burn 50 by Hard Rock Supplements



Demon Burn 50 is seriously effective, provides mental alertness, a nice boost in energy and a reduction in appetite. These are essentials when looking for a solid fat burner. This is a great supplement with a good list of ingredients that customers value, especially those in bodybuilding and fitness. It also stands out as a great value as it is one of the few fat burners that comes with 100 servings per bottle. Read the reviews here.

5 - Lipodrene Hardcore by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene Hardcore is the powerhouse of a fat burner, if you have a high tolerance to stimulant based products this is your go to supplement. Just about every powerful and novel stimulant on the market can be found in this product, which means it should only be a consideration if you are a very experienced user for fat burners. Read the reviews here.

6 - Hell Fire by Innovative Labs

Hell Fire has been reborn. At one time Hell Fire was arguably the strongest fat burner on the market, but the product was reformulated to what customer’s considered to be a weaker version. In a turn of events, recently Innovative Labs made a new strategic partnership which allowed them to bring back the original formula, and from what it seems they may have made it even better than the original. Even though Hell Fire has not climbed it’s way back to the top of the list, consider its potency to potentially rival the top products. Read the reviews here.

7 - Black Widow by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Black Widow hit the scene hard over the past year with a potent blend of ingredients supporting powerful increases in energy and appetite suppression. Feedback suggest that this fat burner is one that should be reserved exclusively for advanced users due to its potency. Read the reviews here.

8 - Cobra 6P Extreme by Blackstone Labs



Blackstone Labs had already brought to market a strong fat burner in the original Cobra 6p, and they upped the ante with the new extreme version which gives users more of that stimulant kick. Feedback has suggested that it outperforms many DMAA based fat burners, which is an ingredient that is found in nearly all top fat burners. Read the reviews here.

9 - White Lightning by APS Nutrition



White Lighting is a simpler version of the #2 ranked Phenadrine, with less ingredients but higher dosages. The feedback suggests that less is more, as people have raved about its powerful thermogenic effects, helping users to get a serious sweat going within minutes of beginning their workout. Read the reviews here.

10 - Lipodrene by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals



Lipodrene is the largest selling fat burner in America. It has been promoted on late night television and has a huge following. According to our customer's feedback there is a lot more effective fat burners out there, but some people have used Lipodrene for many years and repeat buy the product. Its not super stimulative and its not as potent as some of the others on the list, which might be one reason why the mainstream likes it so much. Read the reviews here.

