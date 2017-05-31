Sweet Potato Pancakes

SERVES 1 (2 PANCAKES)

INGREDIENTS

1 medium-size sweet potato

1⁄2 cup old-fashioned oats

1 large egg

4 egg whites

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1⁄4 cup fat-free plain yogurt

1⁄2 cup sliced strawberries

1⁄2 cup blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Microwave sweet potato until soft. Let cool, then remove skin with a knife. Place oats in a blender and pulse until powdery; empty into a bowl and set aside. Add sweet potato to blender and pulse until smooth. Mix with the oat powder, then stir in egg, egg whites, vanilla, cinnamon, and yogurt. For each pancake, add 1⁄2 cup batter into a pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes over medium heat, flip, and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Top with berries.

CALORIES | 491

491 PROTEIN | 23g

23g CARBS | 78g

78g FAT | 9g

