Time to Man Up

Some supplements provide temporary benefits to help get you through your workouts. Others help you achieve long-term goals— and a third category can aid both. Testosterone boosters fit into this third category. The right T-boosters can help you power through workouts, increase muscle mass, and also help stave of the more noticeable—and unwanted—signs of aging: lower sex drive, greater body-fat accumulation, and reduced lean mass. If you’re at an age when you’re starting to worry about your T-levels, the supps at right can help.

TRIBULUS TERRESTRIS BOOSTS LIBIDO AND T PRODUCTION

The supplemental form of Tribulus terrestris comes from an herb that grows in Asia and North America, and it has been used to boost libido for centuries. Tribulus increases T production by increasing luteinizing hormone (LH) released by the pituitary gland, which then stimulates the testicles to produce more T. The active ingredient is protodioscin, a saponin.

FOR BEST RESULTS

Look for a product that contains 80% total saponins (naturally sourced metabolites) and 40% protodioscin. Tribulus can be taken up to three times daily for a total of up to 1,500mg. Doses should be spaced by a few hours and taken on an empty stomach. Take one of these doses shortly before workouts.

EURYCOMA LONGIFOLIA FREES T TO BOOST LIBIDO

One problem many men encounter is a lack of available T. This is a different problem from low production, and the source is known as sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), which attaches to T and essentially emasculates it. Eurycoma longifolia, also known as tongkat ali, helps remove SHBG from T you’ve produced, boosting free testosterone.

FOR BEST RESULTS

Look for products that contain a ratio of 20 to 1 of Eurycoma longifolia. You can take up to three doses per day of up to 200mg. Get in one dose about 30–60 minutes before sexual activity or workouts (or both), depending on your goals.

