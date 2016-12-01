THE YEAR OF HIGH INTENSITY FAT LOSS: THE BEST FAT BURNERS

The customers have spoken. Based on customer repurchases and feedback as well as customer experience reports from our Pro Support Team, we have compiled the best of the best to help you obtain superior sculpted tone and high energy. The Top 10 Fat Burners for 2017 is finally here. Proceed with caution – extreme shredding ahead.

THE TOP 10:

No. 1 HYDROXYELITE by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

A fat burner that has taken the industry by storm and that comes as no surprise as Hydroxyelite’s formula is essentially a clone of arguably the best fat burner to ever hit the market, Oxyelite Pro. Customer adoption and reviews have been stellar making this product one you need to seriously consider.

Read All the Reviews Here.

No. 2 ALPHA LEAN-7 by Hard Rock Supplements

TRENDING:Alpha Lean may be the new #1. The feedback has been nothing short of incredible, with users suggesting it is the best all-round fat burner, and the thermogenic effects and appetite suppression being second to none. Alpha Lean stands out from the pack as it is a non-DMAA formula yet still packs a punch that will rival any formula on the market without the risk of getting stimulant jitters.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 3 PHENADRINE by APS Nutrition

Phenadrine has been a consistently popular amongst customers which comes as no surprise as APS Nutrition stands out when it comes to stimulant based products. Phenadrine not only contains DMAA but also a special blend stacked with five hardcore ingredients. Individually these ingredients have made up other fat burning products, but never before has anyone put together such a complex.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 4 DEMON BURN 50 by Hard Rock Supplements

Demon Burn 50 is seriously effective, provides mental alertness, a nice boost in energy and a reduction in appetite. These are essentials when looking for a solid fat burner. This is a great supplement with a good list of ingredients that customers value, especially those in bodybuilding and fitness. It also stands out as a great value as it is one of the few fat burners that comes with 100 servings per bottle.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 5 LIPODRENE HARDCORE by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene Hardcore is the powerhouse of a fat burner, if you have a high tolerance to stimulant based products this is your go to supplement. Just about every powerful and novel stimulant on the market can be found in this product, which means it should only be a consideration if you are a very experienced user for fat burners.

Read all the Reviews Here.