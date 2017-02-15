Why Cinnamon Crunch Is the Protein Powder You Need

Sponsored Content

Sure you’re working on your monument to muscle. You’re striving for pythons like Arnold, the ability to Captain America the hell out of a rogue helicopter and the bulk of the aptly named “The Rock.” You spend every waking hour obsessing about nutrients, squats, bench presses and competition. But ask yourself, when was the last time you allowed yourself to indulge in something bad? Not that we’re advocating that, but everyone needs to cut loose every once in a while. If this sounds like you, then why not get all the feels of a cut loose session while supporting and maintaining your monument to muscle?

Quest just released their new Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder. Besides being, quite literally (and admittedly objectively), one of the best-tasting protein powders available, it’s got a sterling nutritional profile to keep you on the road to Gainsville (population: these two (flex biceps in the mirror to complete the joke)). But about that flavor…when was the last time you downed a mixing bowl of cinnamon crunch cereal? Probably not for a while – but if you remember the satisfaction of savoring the sips of the milk at the bottom of the bowl, that’s exactly what this powder tastes like. We can’t help it if you feel nostalgic for a day where you could chomp into the sweetest, sugariest cereal available. Thankfully, you’re actually doing your body a favor with the Cinnamon Crunch powder.

Let’s take a look at the nutrition and ingredients label.

Pretty much what you want to see on the nutrition facts: 20g of protein per scoop – and once you taste it, you’ll probably do like most people and yell “bullsh*t!”

But it’s true. Not only that, the protein source comes from Micellar Casein, Whey Protein Isolates and Milk Protein Isolates. Isolates are far superior than concentrates since excess fat and lactose are removed. What you’re left with is a purer source of protein that comprises more calories than any other ingredient. This is important since this custom protein blend contains 9 essential amino acids like leucine to help trigger protein synthesis. So it’s probably time to reward yourself with a post-lifting shake to give the muscles what they really want. The muscles have been good to you, so be good to them, you ogre.

A closer look at the ingredients and you’ll see that this protein powder contains Soluble Corn Fiber, albeit in very small amounts. It’s because like Quest’s last protein powder (Cookies & Cream), Cinnamon Crunch contains what are called “inclusions.” Basically, they’re tiny crunchy bits of Beyond Cereal Bars. It really sells the taste of what I’ll just call “cereal milk” to make things easier.

Not Just for Shakes

One hack that some people have been using is adding a scoop of MCT Oil Powder to their protein shakes to infuse them with a shot of energy-boosting fat. Because everyone trains differently, you can also use the Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder as an additive to any cooking you may be undertaking. Drop it in some oats, sprinkle it in your coffee or, if you’re really fancy, add it to your momma’s favorite snickerdoodle recipe and bring them to the gym for your swole posse.

But you can still totally just add water and ice and drink it in the chillest way possible.

