FACT 1 | WHY PROTEIN MAKES YOU FEEL FULL

Getting lots of protein in your diet has been shown to help curb appetite and help with weight loss, but scientists haven’t really been sure how it works. A recent Imperial College London study on mice showed that a product of digested protein— phenylalanine—boosts levels of GLP-1, a hormone that tells us when we are full and to stop stuffing our face.

FACT 2 | FIBER FEEDS YOUR GUT BUGS

A new study appearing in the journal

Cell found that when gut bacteria don’t get the food they need to thrive—mainly the fibrous material that makes up plants—they start to devour the mucus lining that coats the inside of the gut. If too much gets eaten away, bad bacteria can break through and cause infections in the colon that may lead to illness.

FACT 3 | VIBRANT FOODS COULD BOOST BRAIN EFFICIENCY

Colorful foods like greens and peppers have compounds called carotenoids that give them their vibrant hues and work as antioxidants in the body. A study from the University of Georgia discovered that lutein and zeaxanthin, which are known to help with eye health—have been shown to make the brains of older folks work more efficiently.

FACT 4 | EXERCISE NEGATES BINGE EATING

U. of Michigan scientists discovered that the negative health effects of a one-time overeating binge can be offset by regular exercise. The study looked at people who ate 30% more calories for one week but still stuck to doing cardio for at least 150 minutes and worked out at least six days.

FACT 5 | BOOZE COULD PROTECT GOOD CHOLESTEROL

A new American Heart Association study discovered that moderate alcohol intake may help slow the loss of good, or HDL, cholesterol. The research focused on daily drinking habits and found that those who drank moderately (one to two servings a day) kept their HDL levels higher for longer.

FACT 6 | 8

The percentage of fast-food eaters who read calorie counts on menus and use them to make healthier choices, a New York U. study says.

FACT 7 | DITCH DINNER TO DROP POUNDS?

Finishing your last meal of the day by midafternoon and not eating again until breakfast has been found to reduce appetite swings and increase fat burning at night, a Pennington Biomedical Research Center study says. It also found that metabolic flexibility, or the ease with which the body can switch between burning carbs or fat for fuel, also improved.

