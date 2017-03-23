Your New Morning Coffee is a Protein Bar

Sponsored Content

So there’s a new Quest Bar out and you want to hit your 200 grams of protein a day. Sure, you could down 20 of the newest flavors every day, but you want a little variety in your diet. So might we make a suggestion to make the Mocha Chocolate Chip Quest Bar your morning go-to protein punch-up. After all, coffee goes with breakfast already, and you’ve got a busy eating schedule, so kill two birds with one stone and start your day having to make up for the other 180 grams instead of the full 200.

What a breakfast supplement should look like.

The Mocha Bar tastes like a foofy latte line mocha Frappuccino, but without all the junk. It’s non-caffeinated so you can chomp into it any time of day, but it’s also part of the natural line – Quest Bars that don’t use sucralose, just stevia and Erythritol. That means you barbell huggers (weight lifting tree-huggers) will love it. For everyone, the relative lack of sugar leaves room for some complex carbs at breakfast while supplementing 20 grams of your protein intake. Basically a win-win.

Speaking of clean, Quest Nutrition’s proteins are isolates, not concentrates – removing junk like excess lactose and fat. Mocha joins Double Chocolate Chunk, Cinnamon Roll, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry Cheesecake, Coconut Cashew, Banana Nut Muffin and Lemon Cream Pie as the newest, cleanest protein bar available.

Vary up your protein intake, pick up the Mocha Chocolate Chip Quest Bar today and start your day crushing at winning.

