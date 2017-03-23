3 Tips for Adding Mass

MASS TIP 1

Aside from just a few scenarios, I am not a believer in bulking up and feel that, in most cases, it is counterproductive.

MASS TIP 2

Whether you are a recreational lifter or a competitive bodybuilder, your health should remain as much of a concern to you as how good your body looks. This is why I highly recommend performing at least three to four post-workout cardio sessions per week, each with a duration of 20 to 25 minutes. Steady-state cardio is your best bet during this time, with the goal of keeping your heart rate at 65–70% of maximum throughout most of each session. Boredom can be kept at bay by utilizing a different piece of equipment each time you do your cardio. Not only will keeping some cardio in your regimen during the winter assist in keeping your heart healthy, but it will also stop too much fat from accumulating around your hard-earned muscle.

MASS TIP 3

When it comes to nutritional supplements, it is best to keep things simple. Stimulate gains in muscle and strength by taking such research- proven ingredients as BCAAs, L-leucine, creatine monohydrate, and HMB. Increase muscle stamina via the use of beta-alanine and betaine. Enhance blood flow with beetroot extract and citrulline malate. And finally, get focused by utilizing caffeine, L-tyrosine, and alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine.

