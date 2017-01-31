6 Ways to Train for Striations

You can’t have striations without a proper diet, but don’t think for a moment that training is less important. Both are needed to make sure that your muscles are not obscured by layers of fat and that individual muscles are sufficiently developed to stand out in distinct relief from one another.

In the pursuit of striations, I emphasize training rather than diet. From my years of experience, I’ve discovered that the following factors constitute the formula that will produce the highest quality of striated muscle in the shortest time.

HEAVY WEIGHT

Striations don’t come from surface muscularity, but from deep, thick, full and complete development of individual muscles, and the only way to achieve that is to train heavy enough to activate all of that muscle’s fibers, from deep in its belly to its outermost tie-ins. This means stressing them from inside out with maximum weight resistance, forcing them to pull and strain at themselves to stretch their capacity. Try for heavier lifts every workout.

USE 10-15 REPS PER SET

Individual muscles must be worked to their capacity for every set, and the most efficient means I’ve found to achieve that state is with a minimum of 10 reps per set — and often as many as 15. Commanding an individual muscle to perform the bulk of the work from the very first repetition of a set is easy when you’re using light weight, but not enough stress is applied. The first few reps with heavy weight, however, require you to concentrate more on overcoming and controlling the resistance than on the specific muscle’s contractions and extensions. Not until the fourth or fifth rep does a muscle adjust to flexing that heavy weight solely by itself to reach optimum efficiency. By aiming for higher reps, I am using those first few reps to acquaint the muscle with the weight. Thereafter, I’m getting five to 10 perfect heavy contractions and extensions before the set is finished.

OPTIMUM PUMP, NOT FAILURE

A muscle is receiving maximum benefit from reps only if you can feel it being pumped and burned, but as soon as that sensation fades or shifts to a joint or a different muscle, you’ve gone too far. I never go to failure. When the muscle reaches a hard tight pressurized sensation, I stop.

