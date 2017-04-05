Build a Strong Core

Should I bother doing core-specific training, or just choose exercises in my training that also hit the core?

OPENING ARGUMENTS

DEFENSE

A strong core (the deep-abdominal and lower- back muscles) is important for overall strength. Therefore, it’s crucial to do core-specific work.

PROSECUTION

There is no doubt that a strong core is critical for overall strength. However, it is possible to hit that area with traditional bodybuilding exercises that also involve the core. This allows you to kill two birds with one stone.

EVIDENCE

Scientists from Appalachian State University (Boone, North Carolina) reported that the squat and deadlift actually increased muscle activity of two major core muscles in the lower back better than three popular core exercises.

In another study, Newfoundland researchers determined that doing dumbbell shoulder presses with one arm significantly increased muscle activity of core muscles in the back, and doing chest presses with one arm significantly increased muscle activity of core muscles in both the abdominal region and the back.

VERDICT

You don’t need to do specific core exercises.

SENTENCING

Research confirms that if you squat and/ or deadlift, you will adequately target the core muscles in your back. One-arm dumbbell shoulder presses will also target the core muscles in your back. To target both the abdominal and back core muscles, do one-arm dumbbell chest presses. If you have time during ab workouts, add some core exercises, such as the plank, side plank, quadruped and woodchopper.

