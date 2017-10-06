Hard Earned Abs

Ian Spanier

Look at this guy, George Brown. Check out those abs. He’s just a genetic freak, a men’s physique version of Dexter Jackson. To get a midsection that great, he probably doesn’t even train abs—they just come naturally for him, right?

Wrong.

Brown has been hammering his abs every other day for more than four years now. And the virtually flawless six-pack you see here is the fruit of that labor.

“Some people might think I don’t have to work hard for my abs and that they just come easy, but that’s not the case,” says the 36-year-old from Columbus, OH. “You still have to work for them. You have to have a good diet, and you still have to hit them in the gym. I may have some genes working with me, but I put in the same amount of work, if not more, as the next person. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t put it to use, the person who wants it more will outwork you every single time.”



Brown’s hard-earned, crazy-chiseled six-pack went a long way in helping him become a major player in the IFBB Men’s Physique division, in which a razor-sharp midsection is a prerequisite to being competitive. Brown hits abs for 20 to 25 minutes three to four days a week. Every ab routine is different in terms of exercise selection, but one constant in his training is high-rep sets, typically in the 30-plus-rep range. Another key variable is persistence.

“I had to work up to high reps,” Brown says. “It’s taken me four years, and I’m still trying to perfect my reps. I just want quality reps. So if you have to start out at 10 reps, make sure it’s the perfect 10. You’ve got to leave your pride at the door, because eventually you’ll be doing numbers you never thought you would.”

