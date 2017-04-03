The obliques are a critical component of the abdominal muscle group. A great exercise for developing the obliques is side bends with a dumbbell. To perform this exercise, stand with feet a little less than shoulder- width apart. Hold a dumbbell in your right hand at your side with palm facing your body. Place your free hand on your hip or behind your head. Then while keeping the shoulders square and back straight, bend to the right as far as you can, then return to a fully upright position.

ALTERNATIVES

Side bend using low cable, side plank.

FORM AND FUNCTION

The external obliques are at the side of the torso and span the area between the abdominals and the serratus anterior at the upper portion and the lats as you move down to the hip. The ribs 5-12 are the origin of the obliques. The insertion is the iliac crest and down along the pubic tubercle. The function of the obliques is lateral flexion and contralateral rotation of the torso.

IRON OBLIQUES WORKOUT

Side Bend | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15

SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 Side Plank | SETS: 3 | REPS: 30 seconds

SETS: 3 REPS: 30 seconds Alternating Crunch | SETS: 3 | REPS: 30 seconds

