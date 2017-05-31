Double Biceps Blast

The most effective way to train the biceps is to combine a “squeeze” exercise and a “stretch” exercise. My favorite squeeze exercise is the concentration curl, and for stretch, incline curls. For concentration curls, keep your elbow pointed to the floor, and curl the dumbbell up to the opposite shoulder. For incline curls adjust an incline bench to 45 degrees, grab a dumbbell in each hand, sit down, and lie back against the backrest. Hold the dumbbells to your sides, stretching the biceps and curling the dumbbells up as you normally would.

ALTERNATIVES

Seated machine curls, standing dumbbell curls.

FORM AND FUNCTION

The biceps are a fusiform muscle with two heads (bi = two, ceps = heads) and actually span two joints, the elbow and the shoulder joint. The short head of the biceps originates from the coracoid process at the top of the scapula. The long head originates from the supraglenoid tubercle just above the shoulder joint. Both heads insert into the proximal portion of the radius.

BULGING BICEPS WORKOUT

Concentration Curl | SETS: 3-4 | REPS: 8-12

Incline Dumbbell Curl | SETS: 3-4 | REPS: 8-12

SETS: 3-4 REPS: 8-12 Hammer Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 8-12

