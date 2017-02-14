Fire Up Your Forearms

When people think front double biceps pose, they obviously visualize big biceps. However, the biceps are only one of several muscle groups that play an important part in presenting a winning front double biceps pose. One muscle group of particular importance is the forearm flexors. The forearm flexors are the part of the forearm that fills in the gap between the biceps and the forearm.

One of the most effective exercises for the forearm flexors is the wrist curl. This exercise can be done with either a straight bar or a pair of dumbbells. If using a bar, select a short straight bar. Then hold the bar palms facing away, a little narrower than shoulder width. Sit on a bench with your forearms resting flat on top of your thighs so that your hands extend past the knees. Lower the bar slowly, extending your grip so your hands begin to open and you’re holding the bar with your fingers. Then curl the bar back into the palm of your hands and curl the wrists up until your knuckles are pointing up.

ALTERNATIVES

Dumbbell Wrist Curls

Behind-the-Back Barbell Wrist Curls

FORM AND FUNCTION

The origin of the muscles making up the forearm flexors is generally the medial epicondyle of the humerus. The insertion is at the palm of the hand including the fingers. The function of the forearm flexors is to flex the wrist as well as the fingers.

FOREARM BLASTER WORKOUT

Barbell Wrist Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12–15

Behind-the-Back Barbell Wrist Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15

SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 Reverse-Grip Barbell Wrist Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15

