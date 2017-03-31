Four Strategies to Muscle Up Your Forearms

We regularly make the point to hardgainers that, since you’re not a pro bodybuilder, you shouldn’t train like one. Nowhere is the truth of this maxim more evident than in the flesh between the wrists and the elbows. Many Mr. Olympia competitors don’t directly train forearms; some never have. They rely instead on superior genetics and the indirect stimulation of gripping during back and biceps exercises. Forget what they don’t do, and focus instead on what you should do — train your forearms as frequently as your deltoids, and guard against complacency. Why should your lower arms grow if you merely pump out the same lackluster sets of wrist curls at the end of every arm routine?

Our four strategies for revitalizing your forearm training will give this very visible area the intensity and variety it needs for continuous expansion.

MEGA REST-PAUSE

Forearms, like calves, tend to respond well to occasional doses of very high reps. One shocking way to do this is to use a barbell for wrist curls with which you’ll reach failure at around 25 reps. Do as many reps as you can, set the bar down for 10 seconds and then begin again. Repeat this pattern until you reach a total of 100 reps. Include a similarly patterned mega rest-pause set of reverse wrist curls in the same workout.

MEGA REST-PAUSE ROUTINE

Barbell Wrist Curls | SETS: 1 | REPS: 100 rest-pause

Reverse Barbell Wrist Curls | SETS: 1 | REPS: 100 rest-pause

