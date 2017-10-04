Nail Those Brachs

When people think of arms, they generally think of biceps and triceps. Well-developed forearms are equally important, however, and will either add or detract from your physique. One particularly important muscle of the forearm is the brachioradialis. Arguably the best exercise for building the brachioradialis is alternating dumbbell hammer curls. Starting with the dumbbells at your side with palms facing inward, curl up the right dumbbell keeping a thumb-up hand position as if holding a hammer. Then lower the weight to the starting position. As a slight variation, bring the dumbbell across your torso up to the chest as you curl it up.

ALTERNATIVES

Rope hammer curl using low cable.

WHEN TO FOCUS ON THE BRACHIORADIALIS

Hammer curls can be incorporated anywhere in your biceps workout. They work well both as a starter or finisher. One effective application of hammer curls is at the end of a set of traditional dumbbell curls as a type of dropset, simply by turning the wrist and knocking out a few additional reps.



FORM AND FUNCTION

The brachioradialis spans the elbow joint anteriorly, making it an elbow flexor. Its origin is on the lateral ridge on the distal end of the humerus. Its insertion is along the lateral surface at the distal end of the radius.

JACKED HAMMERS WORKOUT

EZ-Bar Curl (narrow grip) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

(narrow grip) SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12 Incline Dumbbell Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12 Alternating Hammer Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

