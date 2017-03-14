Strong Arm Tactics

Photos by Jason Breeze

It wasn’t always like this. When I ﬁrst met 20-year-old Flex Lewis in the autumn of 2004, the Welsh Dragon was undefeated in physique contests in his native United Kingdom. But all the focus was on his pro-caliber legs (those calves!) and pleasing structure. His arms were his most glaring weakness. Cut to the autumn of 2012 when he won his ﬁrst Olympia 212 Showdown title. His biceps and triceps had completed their improbable journey from debilitating weakness to pose-winning strength. In fact, they were so large that he rarely trained them any more.

People still talk about his calves. But they’re no longer all people talk about. Because he so often ﬂexes his arms in photos for fans, they now garner much of the attention. If observers remember him when he ﬁrst burst onto the bodybuilding scene in the March 2005 pages of FLEX, they surely wonder how the Welsh Dragon could’ve transformed his weakness into a strength and what he does to maintain arm superiority.

Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>

Advertisement