Titanic Triceps

TRICEPS

Although muscle shape is largely determined by genetics, ensuring that each portion, or head, of a muscle group is fully developed will go a long way toward equalizing the differences among them. The triceps are a good example. The word triceps means “three heads”— the medial, the lateral, and the long head. The long head is arguably larger than the other two, so focusing on it is a good way to develop triceps mass. To place more emphasis on the long head, use movements with arms extended above your head, such as overhead triceps extensions. This places the long head in a stretched position. Another good way to activate the long head is to use an exercise that forces you to resist arm abduction (that is, pulling the arms away from the body). Two examples of this would be triceps kickbacks and pushdowns with elbows held in front of the body. Both of these cause the long head to contract in order to keep the upper arm stationary during the movement.

ALTERNATIVES

Lying triceps extensions with arms angled overhead. Overhead triceps extensions using midcable with a forward-leaning body position.

WHEN TO FOCUS ON THE LONG HEAD



Train underdeveloped muscles at the beginning of your workout. Warm up the elbows with pushdowns before going heavy.

FORM AND FUNCTION

The origin of the long head is on the infraglenoid tubercle of the scapula (the underside of the shoulder blade near the shoulder joint). The insertion is at the olecranon process of ulna (the back

of the elbow).

TREMENDOUS TRI’S WORKOUT

Triceps Kickback* | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15

SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 Triceps Pushdown (arms extended forward) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

(arms extended forward) SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12 Overhead Triceps Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12

*Not too heavy. Focus on squeeze.

