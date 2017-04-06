TRI-Harder

Advertisement

If you're looking to take you're triceps to the next level, then follow along with the training tips and routine of IFBB Pro Brandon Curry!

TRI TIP #1

EXTEND/PRESS

“The bulk of my triceps workout is a variety of extension movements. Every now and then, I throw in close-grip bench presses — whether it’s with a barbell or on a Smith machine — or possibly triceps dips on a dip machine, but for the most part, it’s extensions for me.”

TRAINING TIP #1

PRESSING MATTERS

“Normally, I start my routine with pushdowns. They’re a good starting movement, because they’re easy on the elbows. You can’t be too careful when it comes to your elbows. I have a lot of years ahead of me in this business, so I want to make sure my elbows hold out all the way through and beyond."

“I alternate between using a V-bar and a straight bar, depending mostly on how I feel. If I’m using a straight bar, I might thrown in a couple of sets with an underhand grip. I always like mixing things up. Variety is an important part of my training, so pushdowns are great for the options they give me.”

TRI TIP #2

FAST TIMES

“I tend to train my arms pretty quickly. I don’t rest much between sets — maybe 30-60 seconds. This is because biceps and triceps are smaller muscle groups that don’t tax the heart a lot. So there’s really no reason to rest, other than to regain enough strength to perform the next set. A minute is more than enough time to accomplish that.”

TRAINING TIP #2

BIG LIE

“For lying triceps extensions, I use either a barbell or dumbbells. Dumbbells provide me the opportunity to get an extra stretch at the bottom of the movement and you have a little more freedom to vary your elbow position."

“With a barbell, you can be more exact in your movements, either lowering the bar to your chin, to your eyes, to your forehead or even behind your head."

“I used to go pretty heavy on these — 80s with dumbbells and up to 225 with a barbell. Now, I’ll stick with 60s on dumbbells and maybe go up to 185 with a barbell.”

Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>