Maxx-ing Out on Back

Photos by Per Bernal

WHAT A GUY TRAINS ON MONDAYS CAN TELL YOU A LOT ABOUT HIS PRIORITIES.

While most other guys are banging away on their chests, rising IFBB star Maxx Charles is getting in some “detail” work on his back to start the workweek. Apparently, he believes that carving out the utmost separation between the lats, rhomboids, traps, and other back musculature is the quickest path to the top of the IFBB ranks. And he’s probably right.

Advertisement

What a guy trains on Fridays can also tell you a thing or two about where his head’s at. For some, “TGIF” signifies a lower-priority workout where, let’s be honest, you’re more or less going through the motions to reach the weekend. Not the case for Charles. No, he’s hitting back again on Friday, this time in heavier fashion to pack even more mass on to a body part that’s doing just fine in that department.



The Classic Physique V-Taper: Find out how to achieve this sought-after look>>

“Back is definitely an area I focus a lot on,” says the Haitian- born behemoth who trains all other body parts only once a week. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a weakness of mine—I’m just always trying to get better.”

For the gym rat who wants to build a bigger, more defined back in the confines of a single workout, a hybrid of Charles' routine combining his detail-oriented Monday round, emphasizing lighter weights and more “squeezing” of the muscles, combined with his Friday session that involves bigger weights, provides the best of both worlds.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for the routine >>