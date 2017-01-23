The Truth About Behind-the-Neck Lat Pulldowns

HYPOTHESIS
Not all scientific studies should be accepted as fact.
RESEARCH
You’d like to believe that research scientists who are publishing studies on weight training know what they’re doing. Unfortunately, much as there are numerous bad personal trainers out there, there are numerous bad researchers. For proof, we selected an article published in the Journal of Strength of Conditioning Research by researchers from Brazil, who performed a study comparing the lat pulldown (done in front) to the behind-the-neck pulldown.
FINDINGS
Researchers concluded that the front lat pulldown was superior to the behind-the-neck pulldown, despite the fact that the two versions of pulldowns yielded no difference in muscle activity in the lats. They further concluded that behind-the-neck pulldowns should be avoided, but they admitted that research shows that there is no risk of shoulder injuries (as many falsely claim) with this version of the exercise.
CONCLUSION
Before you give up on the behind-the-neck pulldown — which FLEX concludes is an effective exercise for the lats when performed properly — you need to consider the exercise form on the pulldowns that the researchers had the subjects use. In the photos of the exercise that they used, both the pulldowns to the front and the behind-the-neck pulldowns were done with such horrible form that the results of the study basically mean nothing.
APPLICATION