Bad Shoulders or Low Testosterone?

QUESTION

How can I incorporate corrective exercises into my workouts? I have a shoulder that acts up (probably a result of too much bench pressing), and I thought of trying some rotator cuff exercises.

ANSWER

I’ll give you two examples of how I incorporate these structural balance exercises into a training program.

The first workout is a bodybuilding workout for the upper body; at the end of it are two structural balance exercises performed as a superset.

WORKOUT 1

Sternum Chinup | SETS: 5 | REPS: 6-8 | REST: 120 secs

SETS: 5 REPS: 6-8 REST: 120 secs EZ-Bar Pronated-Grip Bentover Row | SETS: 3 | REPS: 8-10 | REST: 10 secs superset with Seated Rope Row (pulling to neck) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12 | REST: 90 secs

SETS: 3 REPS: 8-10 REST: 10 secs Wide Pronated-Grip Lat Pulldown | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15 | REST: 60 secs

SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 REST: 60 secs 30-Degree Low-Pulley External Rotation | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12-15 | REST: 60 secs superset with 30-Degree Incline Prone Trap-3 Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10-12 | REST: 60 secs

SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 REST: 60 secs

The second workout is for functional hypertrophy with an emphasis on arm training. It also contains a structural balance superset, but it is performed at the beginning of the workout.

WORKOUT 2

Arm-Abducted External Rotation | SETS: 4 | REPS: 6-8 | REST: 90 secs superset with Supported Bentover Trap-3 Raise | SETS: 4 | REPS: 6-8 | REST: 90 secs

SETS: 4 REPS: 6-8 REST: 90 secs Dip | SETS: 5 | REPS: 3-5 | REST: 120 secs superset with One-Arm Supinated-Grip Scott Cur l | SETS: 5 | REPS: 3-5 | REST: 120 secs

SETS: 5 REPS: 3-5 REST: 120 secs 15-Degree DB Triceps Extension | SETS: 3 | REPS: 5-7 | REST: 120 secs superset with 45-Degree Incline DB Hammer Curl | SETS: 3 | REPS: 5-7 | REST: 120 secs

SETS: 3 REPS: 5-7 REST: 120 secs

Which format is better? First, consider that because people have such busy schedules today, they sometimes skip the last few exercises in their workouts. If structural balance is a major concern for you, perform these exercises first. To show you why, I’ll tell you about a woman I trained years ago who broke the world record in the bench press. Before she broke that record, I determined that weakness in the muscles that externally rotated her shoulders was affecting her strength. To correct this structural imbalance, I had her perform workouts in which she performed rotator cuff exercises before she bench pressed.

Finally, look at these workouts as examples — don’t think you have to use these exact prescriptions. The important thing is to follow the principles behind their creation.

Click "NEXT PAGE" for testosterone Q & A >>