Bad Shoulders or Low Testosterone?

Structural balance training for bad shoulders and tips to raise testosterone.
How can I incorporate corrective exercises into my workouts? I have a shoulder that acts up (probably a result of too much bench pressing), and I thought of trying some rotator cuff exercises.

I’ll give you two examples of how I incorporate these structural balance exercises into a training program.

The first workout is a bodybuilding workout for the upper body; at the end of it are two structural balance exercises performed as a superset.

WORKOUT 1

  • Sternum Chinup | SETS: 5 | REPS: 6-8 | REST: 120 secs
  • EZ-Bar Pronated-Grip Bentover Row SETS: 3 REPS: 8-10 REST: 10 secs
    • superset with
    • Seated Rope Row (pulling to neck) SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12 REST: 90 secs
  • Wide Pronated-Grip Lat Pulldown SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 REST: 60 secs
  • 30-Degree Low-Pulley External Rotation SETS: 3 REPS: 12-15 REST: 60 secs
    • superset with
    • 30-Degree Incline Prone Trap-3 Raise SETS: 3 REPS: 10-12 REST: 60 secs

The second workout is for functional hypertrophy with an emphasis on arm training. It also contains a structural balance superset, but it is performed at the beginning of the workout. 

 WORKOUT 2 

  • Arm-Abducted External Rotation SETS: 4 REPS: 6-8 REST: 90 secs
    • superset with
    • Supported Bentover Trap-3 Raise SETS: 4 REPS: 6-8 REST: 90 secs
  • Dip SETS: 5 REPS: 3-5 REST: 120 secs
    • superset with
    • One-Arm Supinated-Grip Scott Curl SETS: 5 REPS: 3-5 REST: 120 secs
  • 15-Degree DB Triceps Extension SETS: 3 REPS: 5-7 REST: 120 secs
    • superset with
    • 45-Degree Incline DB Hammer Curl SETS: 3 REPS: 5-7 REST: 120 secs

Which format is better? First, consider that because people have such busy schedules today, they sometimes skip the last few exercises in their workouts. If structural balance is a major concern for you, perform these exercises first. To show you why, I’ll tell you about a woman I trained years ago who broke the world record in the bench press. Before she broke that record, I determined that weakness in the muscles that externally rotated her shoulders was affecting her strength. To correct this structural imbalance, I had her perform workouts in which she performed rotator cuff exercises before she bench pressed.

Finally, look at these workouts as examples — don’t think you have to use these exact prescriptions. The important thing is to follow the principles behind their creation.

