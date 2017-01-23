Incline vs. Reverse Grip Bench Press

OPENING ARGUMENTS

DEFENSE

Bodybuilders have been doing incline bench presses for decades to bring up the upper chest.

PROSECUTION

Research on incline and reverse- grip bench presses suggests that reverse-grip bench presses my be a better upper-pec builder.

EVIDENCE

Australian researchers reported in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research that when weight-trained subjects performed incline bench presses, the muscle activity of their upper pecs was only about 5% more than the muscle activity of their upper pecs during the flat bench press.

Canadian scientists found that when trained lifters did the reverse-grip bench press, the muscle activity of their upper pecs was 30% greater than when they did the bench press with a standard overhand grip.

VERDICT: REVERSE-GRIP BENCH PRESSES

Since muscle activity is the measurement of how many muscle fibers are being used during an exercise, reverse-grip bench presses appear to be a better exercise for the upper chest than incline bench presses.

SENTENCING

To target the upper pecs, start your chest workout with 3 or 4 sets of reverse- grip bench presses. Then, move on to incline bench exercises, such as incline presses and flyes. – FLEX