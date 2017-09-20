Machine-Made Pecs

Pavel Ythjall

THINK YOU CAN’T BUILD MAJOR MASS WITH MACHINES? THINK AGAIN. THESE FOUR-WEEK MACHINE-ONLY CHEST ROUTINES COULD BE THE SHOCK TREATMENT YOUR PECS NEED TO GROW.

We use machines to build things every day. Machines build cars; they build roads; they build computers; they build robots. So why not build your body with machines?

Ask a dozen trend-following New Age trainers this question, and about 10 of them will respond emphatically, “Because machines aren’t functional.”

Incorrect. Machines are without a doubt functional—that is, functional at building lean muscle mass in all areas of the body, in this instance the pecs. We’re big fans of dumbbells and barbells on chest day, but we’re also proponents of selectorized chest press machines, Hammer Strength equipment, and cable- crossover stations.



Machine presses allow you to overload the pecs without calling on as many smaller assistance muscles to help balance the load and keep it on the right path of motion, as is the case with free weights. More overload equals more growth potential. And cables? Frankly, we generally prefer them to dumbbells on flye movements because of the constant tension they provide through every inch of every rep.

Please, don’t ditch the free weights. All we’re asking is that you take a month or so to focus on machine moves for your chest workouts using the following pec-training program. Load up the weights on machine presses, feel the burn on cable crossovers, and enjoy your newfound mass before refocusing on dumbbells and barbell work to build even more size.

