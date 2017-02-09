Freestyle Training

Freestyle workouts incorporate several classic Weider Principles: eclectic (change your workout, when necessary, as it progresses); instinctive (experiment to determine what works best for your body); and holistic (include vastly different training styles). But what most animates freestyling is creativity. This suits more artistic bodybuilders like Greene and Curry, but it may not work best for you.

FREESTYLE BASICS

This is an advanced training style. You need to first learn how your muscles react to various rep schemes and exercises.

Think different. Incorporate innovation and individuality into your routine.

Change workouts on the fly.

Monitor your pump, strength, and energy throughout each workout to determine what exercises to do in what manner.

Alter your split to incorporate styles like circuit training, powerlifing, and high-rep sets.

Freestyle is the anti-routine. The upside of this is it wards of boredom, incorporates a lot of variety, and it can allow you to determine precisely what works best for your bodybuilding goals throughout each workout, whether it’s a row that’s not a row, 15 sets of one exercise, or handstands. The downside to this is the potential for chaos. Workouts can focus so much on doing something different that you miss doing what works best. It’s a training style for advanced bodybuilders who are both creative and disciplined.

FREESTYLE TIP SHEET

When incorporating something new, you generally need to do it for at least three workouts to determine its effectiveness.

This style is especially effective for your back and legs—large body parts with multiple muscles.

Never leave the gym thinking you could’ve done more. When in doubt, end your workout with a giant set or dropset to maximize your pump.

There are numerous variables you can change, including: exercise selection, exercise order, number of sets per exercise, number of reps per set, rep speed, rest lengths, and the inclusion of intensity techniques like supersets and rest-pause.

FREESTYLE BACK WORKOUT

Back Extensions | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15-20

Underhand Pullups | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 superset with High-Rope Pulls | SETS: 4 | REPS: 20

SETS: 4 10 Deadlifts | SETS: 5 | REPS: 12-6

SETS: 5 12-6 Rear Pulldows | SETS: 3 | REPS: 25

SETS: 3 25 T-Bar Rows | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10

A freestyle workout is dependant on your own body and can change on the fly. This routine merely illustrates how you can deviate from a standard exercise order and alternate between high and low reps.

– FLEX