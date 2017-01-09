Getting to Know Ariel Khadr

Advertisement

Photos by Ian Spanier

ARIEL KHADR MADE HER FITNESS OLYMPIA DEBUT IN 2016—AND SHE’S READY TO APPLY THE LESSONS SHE LEARNED TO 2017

IFBB fitness pro Ariel Khadr had an early start in competition. At age 11, she was already a full-time gymnast competing in and winning junior fitness contests. Before she was old enough to compete in a bikini in the U.S., she trained for and competed in amateur European competitions. She competed successfully in NPC figure at 16 so she could get an idea of what that level of competition entailed, and then, less than two weeks after turning 17, Khadr won the Class A fitness division at the 2009 Team Universe Championships, becoming the youngest woman ever to qualify for pro competition in the fitness division.

An injury stalled her forward drive, and Khadr took that time to heal and to earn her undergraduate degree at Rutgers University in New Jersey. She returned to the stage in 2015, taking third in her pro debut at the Phoenix Europa Games. A year later, Khadr won the 2016 Toronto Pro Supershow fitness division—her second pro contest—securing a berth at the Olympia, where she placed seventh. At age 24, she remains a young upstart sharing a stage with more seasoned pros, eager to learn what she needs to one day earn the top spot.

Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>