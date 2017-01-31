You might think the secret is genetics or hard training or a proper diet. You might even think it’s some magic supplement or drug. It’s none of the above. The key to bodybuilding success is self-awareness — the ability to properly assess yourself and develop a strategy for improvement. Without this, all other components are hit or miss.

By evaluating both your strengths and your weaknesses, you can best determine how to meet your needs. Everyone has faults and limitations, but, as a hardgainer, yours are undoubtedly different from those of the typical pro. Don’t duplicate what the champs do hoping to replicate their success. To maximize your results, you need to discover exactly what works best for your unique physique.

The following guide will help you accomplish this by explaining the ideal versus the reality in four categories: structure, metabolism, muscle response and symmetry. It also lays out a course of action for each component to help you maximize your potential. Have an open mind, see yourself as you truly are, and always be willing to make changes for the better. Know yourself to grow yourself.

STRUCTURE

The ideal bodybuilding skeleton has wide clavicles and narrow hips. Muscle bellies should be full with low attachments, and all muscles should be pleasing to the eye. Structural flaws deviate from these ideals. There are tape measure formulas for calculating a so-called “classic physique,” but the best way to pinpoint flaws is to assess your body in a mirror, in photos or on video.

If you have structural defects, you’re in good company. There are few top pro bodybuilders without them. Whether you’re a hardgainer or Mr. Olympia, strive to approximate the ideal physique. There’s not a lot you can do, but do whatever you can. Here’s how to address the most common structural defects.

NARROW SHOULDERS/WIDE WAIST Short of breaking bones, there is no way to alter your skeleton. You can neither lengthen your clavicles nor shrink your hipbones. However, you can either emphasize or de-emphasize the muscles next to these bones. Bulk up your medial deltoids by doing four to six sets of side laterals first during your shoulder routine. If you have especially wide (lean) hips, de-emphasize obliques and hip flexors by avoiding side bends, hip abduction work and wide-stance squats and leg presses.

HIGH MUSCLE ATTACHMENTS There is little you can do to lengthen a muscle, but you should still perform lifts that emphasize the stretch, such as preacher curls for biceps or low cable rows for lower lats. In addition, you can help to disguise high attachments by filling in gaps with neighboring muscles. Beef up your upper forearms (with reverse curls) if you have high biceps, your spinal erectors (with deadlifts and hyperextensions) if you have high lats, and your soleus muscles (with seated calf raises) if your calves attach high on your lower legs.



METABOLISM

Formulas exist for calculating your basal metabolic rate, and a doctor can test a sample of your hair for your endocrine pattern, but, frankly, unless you have a medical problem, knowing your metabolism stats will do little to assist you in gaining muscle or losing fat. Likewise, knowing your somatotype won’t carry you much further than (ectomorph) “I struggle to gain weight,” (endomorph) “I get fat easily,” or (mesomorph) “I can’t complain.” Not exactly headline news. What’s crucial is how your body responds to various dietary stimuli.

THREE-WEEK TRIALS In order to gauge changes to your nutritional program, utilize three-week trials. Monitor results in a mirror, on a scale (weighing yourself at the same time each day) and by your energy levels. For example, if your workouts have been dragging, try boosting carbohydrates by 75 grams per day for three weeks. If you don’t see improvements, you may need to boost carbs again (or reduce your training frequency). The same applies to other dietary changes, such as the introduction of a new food staple or pre-workout meal. Give it a three-week trial before your final appraisal. That’s long enough to see a difference, but not so long that it becomes difficult to ascertain what factors caused any changes.



