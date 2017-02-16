Jay Cutler's Dynamic Leg Routine

QUESTION

I’m desperately searching for new ways to reignite growth in my quads and hams. How can I make it happen?

ANSWER

To achieve maximum results from my leg workouts, I always made sure to hit them from different angles and positions from week to week. And while I know some guys prefer to do legs twice a week, I always trained them once every five days.

During the years in which my legs were at their peak I would do a split routine—hamstrings in the mornings, quads in the evening. Every other week I would alternate front squats with back squats, keeping the rep range around 12 for each exercise. As I like to say: Blood volume is crucial. So I’d hit set after set to really push the blood into the muscle for a maximum pump.

CUTLER'S "GROW 'EM & SHOW 'EM" ROUTINE

Leg Extension (warmup) | SETS: 2 | REPS: 12

SETS: 2 REPS: 12 Leg Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 Hack Squat | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 Rear or Front Squat | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 Lunge (barbell or dumbbells) | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

SETS: 3 REPS: 12 Single-Leg Leg Press | SETS: 3 | REPS: 12

