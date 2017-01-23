Training

Phil Heath Shares His Go-to Front Squat Technique

'The Gift' shares some nuggets of wisdom on both the move and some gym etiquette.
Flex Staff

Phil Heath has six Mr. Olympia titles and is gunning for a seventh later this year, so we think the man might know a little about lifting.

He recently posted this video on his Instagram about the front squat with the following tips:

“Front squats. I get more questions about this exercise than any other, and for good reason- it's tough to get it right! So here's a quick demo of how I like to do this often-overlooked exercise. Start with a light weight and try adding it into your leg day. Want more training tips and tricks? Get it right now over at giftedchannel.vhx.tv #PhilHeath #MrOlympia #damnmyforearmsareyoked #TipsOnFrontSquats”

If you like Phil Heath's take on all things bodybuilding, then make sure to check out all his workout tips and advice at giftedchannel.vhx.tv.

