Top 5 Quads Training Mistakes

With more meat than a deli counter, and tricked out with vertical ravines and horizontal etchings, quadriceps can be showstoppers. Unfortunately, most bodybuilders never maximize their quads, because they are forever shortchanging their leg workouts. This month, we’ll examine the most frequent quad-training blunders and lay out a course of action for correcting each so that the time spent at the squat rack and leg press earns you an A+ in leg gains. Class is in session.

MISTAKE #1: INCORRECTLY TARGETING AREAS

EXPLANATION

Here’s a prevalent myth: to focus more on your quads and less on your glutes during Smith machine or hack squats, move your feet further forward. In fact, the opposite is true. Likewise, many believe that a wide stance will work outer quads and a narrow stance hits more of the inner area — wrong again. The fact is that even many experienced bodybuilders simply do not know how to best target the four quadriceps muscles (the vastus lateralis, rectus femoris, vastus intermedius and vastus medialis) and the various muscles of the upper, inner thighs.



The Classic Physique V-Taper: Find out how to achieve this sought-after look>>

SOLUTIONS

Point your toes in to work the outer quads (vastus lateralis) more; point them out to work the inner quads (vastus medialis) more.

Keep your feet under your hips during exercises, such as Smith machine squats, to target the quads more and glutes less.

Taking a narrow stance will focus more on the outer quads; taking a wide stance (and pointing your toes out) will focus more on the muscles of the inner thighs.



Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>