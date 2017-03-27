The Mystery of High Intensity Training - Revealed!

Advertisement
Photos by Kevin Horton
TIP #1 | Push all working sets to full-rep failure and most beyond failure.
TIP #2 | Use rest-pause to extend sets.
TIP #3 | The right training partner(s) help motivate success.
TIP #4 | Forced reps are crucial.
TIP #5 | Make weights feel heavier by slowing their positive and negative progress.
TIP #6 | Limit volume to two working sets per exercise and four to six sets per bodypart.
TIP #7 | Go heavy, but train safely and slowly.
TIP #8 | Limit workout frequency and emphasize full recovery.
Click "NEXT PAGE" to continue >>