Phil Heath is "Chasing Arnold"

PRESS RELEASE

MR OLYMPIA, PHIL HEATH, GIVES FANS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS AS HE TRAINS FOR A SEVENTH TITLE DURING HIS LIVESTREAM SERIES “CHASING ARNOLD” AVAILABLE ONLY ON COLLIDE

Heath to give rare and intimate access to his bodybuilding regime including tips and advice exclusively on Collide from his training headquarters for the 10 weeks preceding the Mr. Olympia Contest.

(Culver City, CA) For the first time ever, reigning six-time Mr. Olympia champion, Phil Heath will be engaging with his fans throughout his Collide livestream episodic series. Direct from Armbrust Pro Gym in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Heath will be performing a variety of workouts, tutorials and intimate question and answer sessions. Each episode will focus on a specific area, and he will be taking questions from viewers live throughout each session. After each workout Heath will take his engagement a step further by taking one on one calls with fans from Collides direct voice call feature.

This historic and intimate view into Phil Heath’s quest for a 7th Mr. Olympia title provides users with a firsthand ride along livestream experience as Heath pushes the boundaries of bodybuilding, fitness and mental fortitude. As the title suggests “Chasing Arnold” chronicles Heath’s quest to match the famed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 7 Mr. Olympia titles between 1970 and 1980. Never has there been a better opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the greatest professional bodybuilders of all-time as he works to etch his legacy into bodybuilding history.

“I am so excited to share my workout and diet tips live with my followers on Collide,” said Heath. “This is a fantastic way for me to really connect to the fitness and bodybuilding community worldwide in a more personal way and show you what it takes to compete at the Mr. Olympia level. I will answer your questions live during the Livestream sessions, will do some additional Q and A's on Collide in between my workouts and will take phone calls from you if you want more detailed answers to your questions.”

The Collide app is available to download now and once signed up, followers will be notified every time Heath livestreams on Collide. In addition to his workout sessions, Heath will also have separate sessions dedicated to Q and A’s from followers and will also be available to take phone calls to personally address questions about fitness, diet and bodybuilding tips.

About Collide Collide provides consumers direct access to icons, experts and influencers. With variable options over distribution, pricing, branding and supply of content, creators have complete freedom and control on the ways to interact with audiences. Collide is built and operated by tech, media and entertainment veterans, designed with creators and their fans in mind. Influencer categories range from actors and musicians to fitness and financial experts. For more information, visit www.collide.com.

