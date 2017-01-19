Rows vs. Pulldowns

OPENING ARGUMENTS

Defense

Rows are great for building a wide, thick back. They hit all areas of the lats as well as most other back muscles, such as the middle traps, rhomboids and teres major.

Prosecution

Wide grip pulldowns, as well as pullups, are one of the best exercises for building wide lats due to the great stretch they place on them and the downward motion of the arms.

EVIDENCE

One study found that when trained lifters did wide-grip overhand pulldowns, they used more muscle fibers in the lats than when they used an underhand grip or a neutral grip on a V-bar. A study from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (Toronto) directly compared lat muscle activity on wide-grip pulldowns to that on rows. When subjects did seated cable rows, muscle activity of the lats was more than 40% greater than when they did wide-grip pulldowns.

VERDICT: ROWS

Rows appear to be a better exercise for stimulating more of the lat muscle fibers and, therefore, helping to build a bigger back.

SENTENCING