Training

Phil Heath Smashes Shoulders in 2017

The Gift is starting off the new year strong.
Flex Staff

The 2017 Olympia may be 8 months away, but 6X Mr. Olympia Phil Heath isn't taking off-season lightly. He's got his sights set on a 7th Sandow and it shows. Get a sneak peek of The Gift smashing shoulders, and watch the whole thing HERE on the Gifted Channel

Comments

Related

Subscribe to Flexonline

Subscribe
Give a Gift
Renew
Customer Service
Subscribe